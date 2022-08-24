Dixon Technologies eyes opportunity to manufacture for Apple in India

“Apple clearly wants to make India a manufacturing hub. Internationally, they want to shift some of the supply chains from outside China to India and India is a big beneficiary,” Saurabh Gupta, CFO at Dixon Technologies said.

Apple has decided to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China in a move to reduce dependence on the country.

Dixon Technologies, which is already manufacturing for some global brands like Samsung, Motorola, Nokia etc., sees this as an opportunity.

While discussing the business outlook in terms of Apple manufacturing, Saurabh Gupta, CFO at Dixon Technologies told CNBC-TV18, “Given an opportunity, we would love to participate. Clearly, it is a big opportunity and if it comes to us, would definitely like to participate.”

He believes that the government's manufacturing policies are playing out well. “Apple clearly wants to make India a manufacturing hub. Internationally, they want to shift some of the supply chains from outside China to India and India is a big beneficiary,” he said.

It is expected that Foxconn, which is a major manufacturer of mobile phones, will make bigger investments in India due to Apple's move and this should augre well for the country to emerge as a manufacturing hub.

In terms of demand, Gupta sees healthy demand across all the verticals. “The demand across all the verticals looks very healthy. We have a very strong order book across all the verticals and in most of the verticals, we are running at 100 percent capacity utilization today. So we are looking for a very good festive season and we hope this momentum continues beyond the festive season as well,” he mentioned.

The company projects a strong quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) as well as year-on-year (YoY) growth.

