English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsDixon Tech to partner with Xiaomi India for manufacturing and export of mobile phones

    Dixon Tech to partner with Xiaomi India for manufacturing and export of mobile phones

    Dixon Tech to partner with Xiaomi India for manufacturing and export of mobile phones
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Bhavyata Kagrana  May 31, 2023 12:10:48 PM IST (Published)

    Dixon Technologies said that apart from manufacturing and export, it is also looking to enhance component ecosystem in India.

    Dixon Tech shares surge 3 percent in trade on May 31 noon after the company announced a proposal to partner with Xiaomi India for manufacturing and export mobile phones from India.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    In an official statement, the company said that apart from manufacturing and export, it is also looking to enhance component ecosystem in India through the wholly owned subsidiaries of Dixon. The proposed association will be formalised subject to execution of the definitive agreements.
    Earlier, Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi had partnered with homegrown Dixon Tech to locally manufacture Mi LED TVs.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X