Dixon Tech to partner with Xiaomi India for manufacturing and export of mobile phones

Dixon Technologies said that apart from manufacturing and export, it is also looking to enhance component ecosystem in India.

Dixon Tech shares surge 3 percent in trade on May 31 noon after the company announced a proposal to partner with Xiaomi India for manufacturing and export mobile phones from India.

Live Tv

Loading...

In an official statement, the company said that apart from manufacturing and export, it is also looking to enhance component ecosystem in India through the wholly owned subsidiaries of Dixon. The proposed association will be formalised subject to execution of the definitive agreements.

Earlier, Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi had partnered with homegrown Dixon Tech to locally manufacture Mi LED TVs.