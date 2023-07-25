homebusiness Newscompanies NewsDixon Tech Q1: Margins improve, net profits jump 49%

Dixon Tech Q1: Margins improve, net profits jump 49%

1 Min Read

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 25, 2023

The net profits are 49 percent higher year on year at Rs 67 crore versus Rs 45 crore. This is lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 72 crore.

Dixon Technologies in the first quarter of FY24 reported 15 percent higher revenues  at Rs 3,271 crore versus Rs 2,855 crore in the same quarter of last year. This beats the CNBC-Tv18 poll of Rs 3,242 crore.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 32 percent year on year to Rs 132 crore, which is lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 144 crore. The EBITDA margins are at 4 percent versus 3.5 percent year on year, while the Street expected 4.5 percent.
Dixon Technologies is engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones/ smart phones markets in India.
The shares of Dixon Technologies closed the trading session at Rs 4,112 on July 25 with gains of 2.4 percent.
Dixon Tech

