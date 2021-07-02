Dixon Tech gets approval under PLI scheme for IT hardware manufacturing

Leading electronic goods contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Friday said it has received approval for IT hardware manufacturing under the government's PLI scheme.

It is amongst the 14 companies domestic and international, which has been granted approval for IT hardware manufacturing under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT hardware products, informed Dixon in a regulatory filing.

Dixon Technologies Chairman & Managing Director Atul B Lall said: "We are extremely thrilled that after PLI approval for mobile phones, we have received PLI approval to manufacture IT hardware products as well. We are thankful to Government of India for providing such encouraging platforms to Domestic manufacturing sector. He further said Dixon will immensely contribute towards building strong ecosystem for strengthening manufacturing space in India.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) has approved 14 eligible applicants under the PLI for IT hardware -including Dell, Lava, Dixon, Wistron and Foxconn. The PLI scheme for IT hardware, which was notified on March 3, 2021, provides an incentive of 1 to 4 per cent to eligible companies on net incremental sales over the base year of FY 2019-20 of goods under target segments that are manufactured in India for a period of four years (FY22 to FY25).

The target segments under the PLI scheme for IT hardware include laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers (PCs) and servers. The programme seeks to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in the value chain of these IT hardware products.