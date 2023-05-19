Divis Labs Earnings Preview: Sequential recovery eyed led by custom synthesis, heart failure drug

For the current quarter, the sequential revenue growth of 9 percent will be led by non-covid custom synthesis projects and the supply of API of the heart failure drug Sacubitril to Novartis.

Divis Laboratories is likely to report a recovery in its earnings on a sequential basis when it reports its March quarter results on Saturday. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company to report revenue growth in high-single-digit, while margin is likely to rebound from the lowest level since financial year 2012.

During the December quarter, the company's revenue had declined by 31 percent, operating profit or EBITDA more than halved, declining 63 percent, while net profit fell by a third on a year-on-year basis.

However, the company's year-on-year financials will continue to be impacted by a high base due to the supplies of the Covid-19 drug Molnupiravir API. For the current quarter, sales of Molnupiravir fell to $5 million in the December quarter, compared to $40 million in the December quarter, and $130 million during the same period last year.

For the current quarter, the sequential revenue growth of 9 percent will be led by non-covid custom synthesis projects and the supply of API of the heart failure drug Sacubitril to Novartis. This itself could have added around $15 million - $17 million in March. EBITDA margin is seen between the 25-33 percent range.

Shares of Divis Laboratories are down 7.5 percent so far this year and nearly 25 percent over the last 12 months. At current levels, the stock is trading at 40 times financial year 2024 Earnings per Share (EPS), compared to its peak of 58x.