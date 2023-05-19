Divis Labs Earnings Preview: Sequential recovery eyed led by custom synthesis, heart failure drug

For the current quarter, the sequential revenue growth of 9 percent will be led by non-covid custom synthesis projects and the supply of API of the heart failure drug Sacubitril to Novartis.

Divis Laboratories is likely to report a recovery in its earnings on a sequential basis when it reports its March quarter results on Saturday. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company to report revenue growth in high-single-digit, while margin is likely to rebound from the lowest level since financial year 2012.

During the December quarter, the company's revenue had declined by 31 percent, operating profit or EBITDA more than halved, declining 63 percent, while net profit fell by a third on a year-on-year basis.