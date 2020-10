According to the 2020 Working Mother and Avtar Best Companies for Women in India, diversity hiring for this year has increased 32 percent from last year's 23 percent.

As per the study, in 2020 the top 10 companies for women include Accenture, Barclays in India, EY, Genpact India, IBM India, Infosys, KPMG, Novartis Healthcare, Target Corporation India and Tech Mahindra.

During the same tenure, number of companies incorporating formal programs to identify and hire women on career breaks rose from 30 percent to 65 percent.

Diversity hiring is mostly visible in the consulting sector leading with 44 percent, followed by the IT sector with a total of 39 percent and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector with about 36 percent. The diversity hiring percentage in the manufacturing and pharma sectors were at 29 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

Interestingly, these companies did not restrict themselves with just hiring women, but also extended their recruitment to people with disabilities and the LGBTQ community.

Additionally, the study reported that the percentage of companies providing mentoring sessions moved up from 75 percent in 2016 to an incredible 96 percent in 2020.

Unfortunately, a major concern in India is that women are still missing from key management positions. The study revealed that 99 percent of companies now offer leadership training programmes, which has surged to 43 percent over the last five years.