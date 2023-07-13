Disney extends CEO Bob Iger’s contract by two years through 2026

Walt Disney Company has decided to extend CEO Bob Iger’s contract by two years, which means means he shall hold the post through 2026. Iger had returned to the entertainment in November 2022.

Iger had returned to Disney in November 2022 after he took over from then CEO Bob Chapek who had been appointed in 2020. Iger had plans to prepare his successor during his fresh stint as the top boss.

Earlier in February, the Disney CEO had told CNBC US that he did not intend to stay longer than two years in his post, which would have taken him through 2024.