Disney takes Google to court, seeks protection from being de-listed on Play Store

Disney filed an appeal in the Madras High Court as it claims compulsion from Google to route payments through the Google Play Billing System (GPBS).

In a legal tussle involving two of the biggest names in entertainment and technology, Disney India— Disney+ Hotstar specifically— has filed an appeal against Google in the Madras High Court. The entertainment giant has become one of the 15 companies to take the technology major to court, the others being Matrimony.com, AltBalaji and dating apps like QuackQuack and TrulyMadly.

Disney India has appealed against what it claims is compulsion from Google to route payments through the latter's in-app billing policy or the Google Play Billing System (GPBS). Payments made through GPBS, reports say, stand to land Google a 15 percent commission. Disney's appeal is for a permanent injunction against this compulsion, and protection from being de-listed on the Google Play Store.

In its appeal, Disney's senior counsel, Mukul Rohatgi submitted that the entertainment company was in receipt of communication from Google over usage of GPBS for payment processing. Rohatgi added that Google's communication to Disney, dated July 11, mentioned its intent to de-list Disney+ Hotstar from the Play Store on Tuesday, should Disney not comply with GPBS.

De-listing an app on the Google Play Store could have a few ramifications: for one Play Store users who don't have the app will not be able to download it, should it get de-listed. Users of an already downloaded app, on the other hand, would not be able to renew their subscription and update the app on their smartphones.

On hearing Google's appeal, a single-judge bench of the Madras HC comprising Justice PT Asha ordered a hearing based on the merits of the case.