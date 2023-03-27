Disney's 7,000 job cuts begin as company streamlines business operations

The Burbank-based entertainment conglomerate had declared in February that it plans to slash 7,000 jobs as part of its efforts to cut costs and turn its struggling streaming business profitable. The goal is to achieve a savings of $5.5 billion, the company had said.

The Walt Disney Company on Monday began the implementation of the 7,000 job cuts that it had previously announced earlier this year. This move is aimed at enhancing cost management and streamlining its business operations.

As per a letter from Chief Executive Bob Iger to the employees, which Reuters reported, major divisions of the company such as Disney Entertainment, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and corporate will be affected. While ESPN remains untouched in this round of cuts, it is expected to be impacted in future rounds.

In the statement, Iger said that the company will commence notifying the initial batch of employees who will be affected by the upcoming workforce reductions within the next four days. A second, more extensive round of job cuts is scheduled for April, which will entail several thousand more staff reductions.

The final phase of layoffs is expected to commence before the start of summer, as per the letter.

"The difficult reality of many colleagues and friends leaving Disney is not something we take lightly," Iger wrote, noting that many "bring a lifelong passion for Disney" to their work.