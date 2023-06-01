Dish TV says minority shareholders' notice to seek EGM is invalid

Dish TV is embroiled in a tussle between its largest shareholder Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) and the promoter family led by its former chairman Jawahar Lal Goel over board representation in the company. Shares of Dish TV India Ltd ended at Rs 14.13, down by Rs 0.040, or 0.28 percent on the BSE.

Direct-to-home operator Dish TV India Ltd on Thursday, June 1, informed that the notice issued by Vis Legis Law Practice on behalf of minority shareholders for holding an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company is invalid.

This comes after a group of minority shareholders of Dish TV send a notice to call an EGM of the company, raising concerns over corporate governance issues, seeking reconstitution of the board and removal of two independent directors questioning their independence.

In a regulatory filing, Dish TV said, "The board of directors of the company at the meeting held on June 1 examined the individual requisition notices in terms of numerical and procedural validity of the same and observed that there were defects in several individual requisition notices which formed part of the Notice dated May 15, 2023, because of which the said individual requisition notices were considered invalid."

The company noted that there are three defects because of which the individual requisition notices were considered invalid. First, four individual requisition notices have not been issued by the shareholders of the company as per the register of members of the company. Second, seven individual requisition notices have been submitted in duplicate and the original of the same were not submitted.

Lastly, no authorisation has been submitted along with the individual requisition notices of 11 entities by their board of directors, authorising such individuals to call for an extraordinary general meeting of the company and send individual requisition notices.

Due to these defects, and the fact that collective shareholding of the valid individual requisitions as on May 15, 2023, does not fulfil the requirement of holding at least 10 percent of the paid-up share capital of the company, the board has decided that the EGM cannot be called due to numerical and procedural invalidity, Dish TV said.

However, these shareholders can send fresh and valid requisition notices, the company added.

Besides, the minority shareholders have also raised several other issues questioning the investments made by the company such as in its OTT platform Watcho.