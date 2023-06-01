English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsDish TV says minority shareholders' notice to seek EGM is invalid

Dish TV says minority shareholders' notice to seek EGM is invalid

Dish TV says minority shareholders' notice to seek EGM is invalid
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 1, 2023 6:38:46 PM IST (Published)

Dish TV is embroiled in a tussle between its largest shareholder Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) and the promoter family led by its former chairman Jawahar Lal Goel over board representation in the company. Shares of Dish TV India Ltd ended at Rs 14.13, down by Rs 0.040, or 0.28 percent on the BSE.

Direct-to-home operator Dish TV India Ltd on Thursday, June 1, informed that the notice issued by Vis Legis Law Practice on behalf of minority shareholders for holding an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company is invalid.

Live Tv

Loading...

This comes after a group of minority shareholders of Dish TV send a notice to call an EGM of the company, raising concerns over corporate governance issues, seeking reconstitution of the board and removal of two independent directors questioning their independence.


In a regulatory filing, Dish TV said, "The board of directors of the company at the meeting held on June 1 examined the individual requisition notices in terms of numerical and procedural validity of the same and observed that there were defects in several individual requisition notices which formed part of the Notice dated May 15, 2023, because of which the said individual requisition notices were considered invalid."

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X