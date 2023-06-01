Dish TV says minority shareholders' notice to seek EGM is invalid

Direct-to-home operator Dish TV India Ltd on Thursday, June 1, informed that the notice issued by Vis Legis Law Practice on behalf of minority shareholders for holding an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company is invalid.

This comes after a group of minority shareholders of Dish TV send a notice to call an EGM of the company, raising concerns over corporate governance issues, seeking reconstitution of the board and removal of two independent directors questioning their independence.

In a regulatory filing, Dish TV said, "The board of directors of the company at the meeting held on June 1 examined the individual requisition notices in terms of numerical and procedural validity of the same and observed that there were defects in several individual requisition notices which formed part of the Notice dated May 15, 2023, because of which the said individual requisition notices were considered invalid."