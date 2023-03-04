Dish TV EGM outcome: Shareholders reject 4 names presented for independent directors by board

Dish TV reported a loss in Q3 with a 22 percent YoY decline in its revenue, margin slipped more than 1,000 bps. Company’s stock soared on Friday ending with a gain of more than 4 percent and is up more than 7 percent this week.

Dish TV shareholders have rejected the names of Sunil Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Madan Mohanlal Varma & Lalit Behari Singhal recommended for the post of Independent Director by the Board at the March 3 extraordinary general meeting. The strength of the board following the EGM has reduced to two. 25.9 percent of shareholders voted in favour of appointment of the 4 Directors whilst 74 percent voted against their appointment.

Dish TV board had appointed Sunil Kumar Gupta, Madan Mohanlal Verma, Gaurav Gupta as Independent Directors of the company as on Dec 6, 2022.

Dish TV board has also said that they shall take necessary steps for complying with the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 & SEBI Listing Regulations in respect of the number of Directors on the Board. This comes after sources on March 2 told CNBC-TV18 that the Corporate Affairs Ministry has sought clarifications from Dish TV under Section 212 of the Companies Act after Yes Bank had raised complaints against Dish TV to the MCA

Yes Bank sources told CNBC-TV18 on March 1 that Dish TV had proposed names of only 2 out of 6 Independent Directors approved by the I&B Ministry. The proposed 2 additional names were not approved by the Ministry & that Dish TV did not considered any of the 3 Yes Bank nominees approved by the Ministry, sources added

On March 1, Dish TV also released a clarification on a provisional complaint from the Minority Investors Association regarding breach in Corp Governance by the co. ‘All the allegations made out in the Minority Investors Association letter are wrong, malicious, incorrect, and baseless & hence are denied. Company is in compliance with all applicable regulations of SEBI including regulation 30 of SEBI listing regulations. Current composition of the board is in line with requirements of SEBI listing regulations,’ Dish TV clarified

Minority Investors Association in its letter said that the Dish TV board had failed to disclose I&B Ministry’s permission for appointing Directors, Dish TV delayed the appointment of Directors approved by the Ministry. Minority Investors demanded the appointment of approved Directors & wanted the management of the co to be held accountable for non-disclosure

