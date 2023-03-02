Centre issues inspection orders on alleged corporate governance issues at Dish TV: Sources

The Corporate Affairs Ministry has issued inspection orders on alleged corporate governance issues at Dish TV, people in the know told CNBC-TV18.

These orders have been issued under Section 212 of the Companies Act, the sources added. Not appointing government-nominated directors to the board, and the entire fiasco has now brought in fresh trouble for Dish TV.

The DG investigation under the ministry will look into the corporate governance issues as to what kept them from delaying the appointment of directors, why was an AGM not called, the sources said, adding that all these these issues will be dealt with closely once the inspection begins.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Dish TV’s Minority Investors Association has alleged a breach in corporate governance by the company, for failing to disclose the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting's (MIB) letter approving director nominations on its board to the exchanges, a letter accessed by CNBC-TV18 showed.

The Minority Investors Association has addressed a letter dated March 1, 2023 to the board of directors of Dish TV, and also sent a copy to the capital markets regulator SEBI, stock exchanges and various creditors and stakeholders. CNBC-TV18 has accessed this letter.

Denying the allegations made in the investors' letter, Dish TV said that the current composition of the board was in line with the requirements of SEBI Listing regulations.

"As regards the content of the communication of Minority Investors Association, at the outset it is submitted that all the allegations made out in the letter are wrong, malicious, incorrect, and baseless and hence are denied. It is submitted that the Company is in compliance with all the applicable regulations of SEBI including Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations. As submitted above, the NSE has advised the Company to provide its response by or before March 6, 2023, which response shall be submitted accordingly," it added.