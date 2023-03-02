English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsCentre issues inspection orders on alleged corporate governance issues at Dish TV: Sources
business | Mar 2, 2023 9:26 PM IST

Centre issues inspection orders on alleged corporate governance issues at Dish TV: Sources

Profile image
By Timsy Jaipuria   Mar 2, 2023 9:26 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The orders have been issued under Section 212 of the Companies Act, the sources added.

The Corporate Affairs Ministry has issued inspection orders on alleged corporate governance issues at Dish TV, people in the know told CNBC-TV18.

Recommended Articles

View All
SC Directives On Adani-Hindenburg PILs | A non-regulatory panel to prob a regulatory failure

SC Directives On Adani-Hindenburg PILs | A non-regulatory panel to prob a regulatory failure

Mar 2, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


These orders have been issued under Section 212 of the Companies Act, the sources added. Not appointing government-nominated directors to the board, and the entire fiasco has now brought in fresh trouble for Dish TV.
The DG investigation under the ministry will look into the corporate governance issues as to what kept them from delaying the appointment of directors, why was an AGM not called, the sources said, adding that all these these issues will be dealt with closely once the inspection begins.
On Wednesday, it was reported that Dish TV’s Minority Investors Association has alleged a breach in corporate governance by the company, for failing to disclose the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting's (MIB) letter approving director nominations on its board to the exchanges, a letter accessed by CNBC-TV18 showed.
The Minority Investors Association has addressed a letter dated March 1, 2023 to the board of directors of Dish TV, and also sent a copy to the capital markets regulator SEBI, stock exchanges and various creditors and stakeholders. CNBC-TV18 has accessed this letter.
Denying the allegations made in the investors' letter, Dish TV said that the current composition of the board was in line with the requirements of SEBI Listing regulations.
"As regards the content of the communication of Minority Investors Association, at the outset it is submitted that all the allegations made out in the letter are wrong, malicious, incorrect, and baseless and hence are denied. It is submitted that the Company is in compliance with all the applicable regulations of SEBI including Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations. As submitted above, the NSE has advised the Company to provide its response by or before March 6, 2023, which response shall be submitted accordingly," it added.
Also Read: Pidilite to manufacture Jowat's hot melt adhesives in India
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X