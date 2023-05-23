Dish TV CEO Anil Kumar Dua tenders resignation, Manoj Dobhal may take over

As per the company, the resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on August 22, 2023. Consequently, Dua will no longer hold the position of CEO and will cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel of the company from the same date.

Anil Kumar Dua, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of broadcast satellite service provider Dish TV, on Tuesday tendered his resignation from his position in the company, which will take effect after a three-month notice period.

As per the company, the resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on August 22, 2023. Consequently, Dua will no longer hold the position of CEO and will cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel of the company from the same date.

"....we wish to inform that Mr. Anil Kumar Dua has tendered his resignation today from the position of Chief Executive Officer (‘CEO’) of the Company, which resignation shall be effective on expiry of three months from the current date viz. from the close of business hours of August 22, 2023. Consequently, he shall also cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel

of the Company from the close of business hours of August 22, 2023." Dish TV said in a BSE filing.

"Mr. Dua has also tendered his resignation from the post of CEO of Dish Infra Services Private Limited (Wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) which is also effective from the close of business hours of August 22, 2023," the statement added.

Dua joined Dish TV in May 2017 as the Group Chief Executive Officer. He has a vast experience of over 29 years in senior management positions and building renowned brands in India as well as overseas. Prior to joining DishTV, he served as the Managing Director of OTE Group of Companies with operations in Middle East.

He also served as Senior Vice President - Sales, Marketing & Customer Care at Hero MotoCorp (erstwhile Hero Honda) from 2006 to 2014, where he was responsible for Hero MotoCorps business growth and entire gamut of marketing, sales and customer care operations.

Further, Dish TV has also announced that the company is mulling over the appointment of its Chief Operating Officer Manoj Dobhal as its new CEO. The decision will be taken after approval of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it said.

"....the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at its meeting held today considered the appointment of Mr. Manoj Dobhal, Chief Operating Officer of the Company as CEO of the Company in the category of Key Managerial Personnel in place of Mr. Anil Kumar Dua and advised the Management to seek the prior approval of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as required under the Uplinking Guidelines, for appointment of Mr. Dobhal as CEO," the company said.