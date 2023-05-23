English
Dish TV CEO Anil Kumar Dua tenders resignation, Manoj Dobhal may take over

By Anushka Sharma  May 23, 2023 7:15:12 PM IST (Published)

As per the company, the resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on August 22, 2023. Consequently, Dua will no longer hold the position of CEO and will cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel of the company from the same date.

Anil Kumar Dua, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of broadcast satellite service provider Dish TV, on Tuesday tendered his resignation from his position in the company, which will take effect after a three-month notice period.

"....we wish to inform that Mr. Anil Kumar Dua has tendered his resignation today from the position of Chief Executive Officer (‘CEO’) of the Company, which resignation shall be effective on expiry of three months from the current date viz. from the close of business hours of August 22, 2023. Consequently, he shall also cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel
