Dish TV 34th AGM: Shareholders reject resolution for adoption of FY21, FY22 financial results yet again

The shareholders of Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV, in the Annual General Meeting on Thursday, rejected the proposal for the adoption of audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fiscal 2021 and 2022, a majority of over 70 percent shareholders against the resolutions.

The shareholders had earlier rejected the proposal in the AGM on September 26 with 84.5 percent voting against it. The meeting was thus adjourned sine die.

The first of the two resolution was for the adoption of the financial statement for FY 2021-22. It could only get 26.8 percent votes of the total polled. The second resolution was for the adoption of the financial statement for FY2020-21 and 76.86 percent voted against it.

The largest shareholder of the company Yes Bank Ltd and promoter family led by former chairman Jawahar Lal Goel had been involved in a legal battle over board representation. YBL has over 24 percent share and was pushing for reconstitution of the Dish TV board and removal of Goel and some others.

The company said in a reported posted on BSE: "Based on the above, Resolution Nos. 1 and 2 have failed to obtain the requisite number of votes in favour by the shareholders under remote e-voting and electronic voting at the Adjourned AGM and the number of votes against these Resolutions are more than those in favour."

Earlier this month, Dish TV announced appointment of three new independent directors to the company's board. Earlier in June this year, shareholders in an extraordinary general meeting had rejected the proposal for the reappointment of Goel as its managing director.