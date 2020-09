The cabinet recently gave its in-principle approval for the strategic sale of its unlisted steel company Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) in January 2020. CNBC-TV18 has now learnt that the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) under the Finance Ministry is ready to begin virtual roadshows for bidders starting September 22.

The virtual roadshows, on the back of the coronavirus pandemic, will be held for potential buyers and will be steered by DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, along with officials including CMD and representatives of Neelachal Ispat Nigam.

The roadshow will be conducted for those interested in bidding for the steel company like JSW, Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, Vedanta, Japan-based steelmaker JFE Steel, and Korean steelmaker POSCO, sources told CNBC-TV18.

"There is a lot of interest in Neelachal Ispat, but we believe until a new buyer is found, the government may look at merging NINL with SAIL, NMDC or RINL," an industry source said.