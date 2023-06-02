English
DIPAM secretary reveals RBI conducting 'fit and proper' test for IDBI Bank bids

DIPAM secretary reveals RBI conducting 'fit and proper' test for IDBI Bank bids

DIPAM secretary reveals RBI conducting 'fit and proper' test for IDBI Bank bids
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sapna Das   | Anand Singha  Jun 2, 2023 5:50:43 PM IST (Published)

Regarding the completion of IDBI Bank's divestment within the current financial year, Pandey told CNBC TV18, 'By March next year, we have been striving to conclude several transactions, including IDBI Bank.'

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey shed light on the progress of disinvestment plans for IDBI Bank. He confirmed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is currently conducting a comprehensive "fit and proper" test for the prospective bidders.

When asked about the current status of IDBI Bank, DIPAM Secretary Pandey stated, "We are undergoing a fit and proper test, which is necessary for the qualified individuals. The RBI will further assess their suitability through this test, following which due diligence will be conducted. We are proceeding with the process."


Pressed further on the timeline for calling financial bids, he refrained from providing specific months but emphasised the importance of completing the due diligence process before proceeding.

