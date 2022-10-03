Dilip Buildcon-RBL JV gets go-ahead for Surat Metro Rail project

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd ended at Rs 215.15, down by Rs 6.00, or 2.71 percent on the BSE.

Highways builder Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) on Monday (October 3) said its joint venture with RBL has received the letter of acceptance from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for the Rs 1,061-crore Surat Metro Rail project.

The Surat Metro Rail project is 40.35-km long and comprises two corridors. The length of the first corridor — Sarthana to Dream City line — will be 21.61 km, of which 6.47 km would be underground and the rest elevated.

It will have 20 metro stations — Sarthana, Nature Park, Kapodra, Labheshwar Chowk Area, Central Warehouse, Surat Railway Station, Maskati Hospital, Gandhi Baug, Majura Gate, Roopali Canal and Dream City. The completion cost of the project is Rs 12,020 crore.

Similarly, the Bhesan to Saroli metro corridor, with a proposed length of 18.74 km, would be completely elevated, with 18 stations — Bhesan, Ugat Vaarigruh, Palanpur Road, LP Savani School, Adajan Gam, Aquarium, Majuragate, Kamela Darwaza, Magob and Saroli.

The Dream city and Bhesan depots will fulfil the maintenance requirements of the Surat Metro Rail project. The project will be financed mainly through equity from the Centre and state government on 50-50 basis and loans from bilateral and multilateral agencies.