Digitisation, affordability of healthcare important for growth of insurance sector, says Bupa Group

The digitisation of health services and the affordability of healthcare play pivotal roles in the growth of the insurance sector. In India, the commitment of the government and regulators to the health sector, combined with the presence of players like Niva Bupa, is driving the expansion of the insurance industry. By learning from the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, both globally and in India, stakeholders in the insurance sector can better prepare for future crises and provide comprehensive coverage to protect individuals and communities. As the world continues to navigate the ever-changing landscape of healthcare, the insurance sector will remain a critical pillar in ensuring access to quality care for all.

International healthcare company Bupa Group on Thursday said digitisation and affordability of healthcare are important for the growth of the insurance sector.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Inaki Ereno, global CEO of Bupa Group, acknowledged the accelerated digitisation brought forth by the pandemic. This transformation involves leveraging technology to improve access to healthcare services, enhance operational efficiency, and facilitate remote consultations and telemedicine.

Moreover, the affordability of healthcare plays a vital role in fostering the growth of the insurance sector. As healthcare costs rise, insurance becomes increasingly crucial in providing financial protection and ensuring access to quality care.

“Before COVID healthcare was moving slowly in the digital space. However, after COVID everybody in healthcare is taking digitisation very seriously. So digitisation of healthcare is one of the big things going ahead. The second thing is making healthcare affordable. So these two elements are very much in the strategy of India," Ereno said.

Ereno highlighted that in India, the commitment of the government and regulators to the health sector is a significant driver of growth in the insurance industry.

Krishnan Ramachandran, MD and CEO of Niva Bupa Health Insurance emphasised the need for more competitors in India's insurance sector.

“I think everything that the insurance regulator is doing in partnership with the industry and the government towards the cause of insurance penetration will certainly drive the country towards the ambition of health insurance for all by 2047. However, I think the country can do with more competitors. So we welcome competition but the country does need more players so that we can increase penetration," Ramachandran said.

With 10 million customers already onboard and recognising the potential for growth and the untapped market opportunities, Niva Bupa is focused on the retail insurance sector in India, Ramachandran said.

However, Ereno points out that there are still valuable lessons to be learned from the pandemic and to prepare for future crises.

“I am not sure that we have learned from COVID in the health sector and we see this in many countries. Globally I think there are lessons that are still to be learned because we believe there could be another pandemic. In fact, the WHO has said that they are worried that the lessons have not been learned as much as we should have,” Ereno said.

Watch the video for the entire conversation.