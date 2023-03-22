DIC India adds 10k MT capacity; plans to use Gujarat plant as chemicals supplier hub for exports

Regional Managing Director at DIC Asia Pacific, Paul Koek told CNBC TV18 that the group is looking forward to various FTAs being signed and negotiated by the Indian government to facilitate growth across economies through global trade.

Ink manufacturer DIC India has added 10,000 metric tonnes to its production capacity with the inauguration of the company's 5th plant in India, at Sakhya near Bharuch in Gujarat. The pre-existing plants of the company in India are in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. The company aims to use its facilities in India as a chemical supplier hub for cost-efficient, world-class exports as part of its parent company DIC Group's larger plans, along with expanding an existing plant in Dahej SEZ.

Describing the DIC group as a chemicals company known for inks and a large market share globally, Regional Managing Director at DIC Asia Pacific, Paul Koek told CNBC TV18 that the group is looking forward to various FTAs being signed and negotiated by the Indian government to facilitate growth across economies through global trade.

Thanking the Indian government for its support, he stated that the chemicals industry in India has grown in maturity and quality and the company is collaborating with its regional centres and technology centres to expand its global footprint via exports from India.

Out of the new plant’s area of 92,500 square metres, 45,000 square metres has already been constructed under Phase 1, which will be used for consolidation of different plants and types of products. The company is in the process of securing green certification for the site, which it describes will be the 1st ever for an Indian plant in this sector.

The plant has a capacity to manufacture over 10,000 metric tonnes of TF, KF/NTNK (Toluene Free/ Ketone Free) liquid inks in two shifts in the 1st phase, and will be further augmented to produce value added and specialty products for domestic and export markets.

Speaking to CNBC TV18, MD and CEO of DIC India Limited, Manish Bhatia said that the plant which has gone live in Gujarat is part of the company's vision for 2030 to bring more sustainable products to the market, with a series of flexible packaging inks customised for Indian markets at regional technical centres, in consultation with DIC Japan.

Nearly 71.75 percent of the company’s shareholding belongs to DIC Japan through DIC Asia Pacific Limited, Singapore. Pointing to extensive use of DIC India's inks across newspapers and brands of cereals, noodles and biscuits; he said that his company has been selling toluene-free and ketone-free inks in India even before any mandate had been issued by the Indian government in this regard.

