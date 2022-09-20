Dhruv Anand to lead IT major Wipro’s Japanese operations

By CNBCTV18.com

IT major Wipro has appointed Dhruv Anand as country head and managing director for operations in Japan, a stock exchange filing by the company revealed.

With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, Anand will lead Wipro’s business expansion in Japan. He will be responsible for partnering with clients and helping them achieve their growth ambitions by leveraging Wipro’s capabilities.

Anand spent his formative years in Wipro before moving to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), where he held various leadership positions in account management, delivery, and sales for Japanese clients and their global operations. He has worked in areas such as consulting, digital engineering, IoT, and emerging technologies across the automotive, manufacturing, and high-tech sectors in Japan.

In his most recent role at TCS, Anand headed the manufacturing and high-tech vertical, which focused on the Japanese automotive industry and ecosystem suppliers.

“I am confident that Dhruv’s track record and credentials with Japanese automotive and manufacturing clients will be a strong asset for Wipro’s growth in these strategic focus sectors,” Anis Chenchah, chief executive officer of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) region, Wipro Limited, said in a statement.

Chenchah said Anand also brought with him a “passion and deep understanding of the Japanese culture, language, and ways of working” which will help him to lead the business in the Asian country.

Accepting his new role, Anand said he was “humbled” to be given the opportunity to lead Wipro in Japan.

Calling Wipro’s vision as synergistic, Anand said: “I look forward to the journey while striving to be more relevant to our customers and our employees.”

Anand has done his graduation in Electronics and Telecommunication from Pune Institute of Computer Technology, and also holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies.

Over the past two decades, Wipro has been enabling the globalisation of Japanese companies by providing comprehensive modernisation, engineering, and digital transformation solutions.

