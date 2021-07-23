DHFL case: NCLAT refuses interim stay on implementation of Piramal resolution plan after 63 Moons opposed it

Home

    The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has refused to grant an interim stay on implementation of the Piramal resolution plan in the DHFL case.

    In a relief to DHFL's lenders, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has refused to stay implementation on Piramal's resolution plan after 63 Moons opposed it.
    "It's a matter of law and we can't pass an interim order on the approved resolution plan," NCLAT said.
    It has allowed the Piramal plan and the committee of creditors to proceed with the implementation of the resolution plan.
    Mumbai-based financial services firm 63 Moons Technologies earlier moved NCLAT, challenging the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) nod for Piramal's resolution plan. It sought interim protection from NCLAT, saying that the plan execution was subject to NCLAT nod.
    The company holds over Rs 200 crore worth of NCDs in the troubled mortgage lender.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
