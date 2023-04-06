Receipt of DGCA Type Certificate to help Paras Defence unlock newer opportunities in the Agricultural Drone Market

The certification is received for Small Drone category with ‘All Up Weight’ less than 25Kgs, where Paras Aerospace has high quality and cost effective drone, which will further enhance the application requirements.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies in an exchange filing has said Paras Aerospace Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary has received Type Certificate from DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), Drone Directorate, Govt. of India, for it’s Agri Drone – “Paras-Agricopter”.
Recommended ArticlesView All
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control
Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets
Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps
Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means
Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
This certification will enable execution of existing contracts as received by Paras Aerospace for “Paras-Agricopter” and will also unlock newer opportunities in the Agricultural Drone Market. The certification is received for Small Drone category with ‘All Up Weight’ less than 25Kgs, where Paras Aerospace has high quality and cost effective drone, which will further enhance the application requirements.
The company said "DGCA Type Certification is issued after a rigorous testing and certification process for the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) which authenticates the design and quality of the Drone. Paras Aerospace believes that this is an important milestone in their journey of offering World Class, Made In India Agri Drones."
Paras Defence and Space Technologies has 60 percent stake in Paras Aerospace.
The stock closed 4 percent higher today on BSE with all gains made in last half hour of trade.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!