Receipt of DGCA Type Certificate to help Paras Defence unlock newer opportunities in the Agricultural Drone Market

The certification is received for Small Drone category with ‘All Up Weight’ less than 25Kgs, where Paras Aerospace has high quality and cost effective drone, which will further enhance the application requirements.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies in an exchange filing has said Paras Aerospace Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary has received Type Certificate from DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), Drone Directorate, Govt. of India, for it’s Agri Drone – “Paras-Agricopter”.

This certification will enable execution of existing contracts as received by Paras Aerospace for “Paras-Agricopter” and will also unlock newer opportunities in the Agricultural Drone Market. The certification is received for Small Drone category with ‘All Up Weight’ less than 25Kgs, where Paras Aerospace has high quality and cost effective drone, which will further enhance the application requirements.

The company said "DGCA Type Certification is issued after a rigorous testing and certification process for the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) which authenticates the design and quality of the Drone. Paras Aerospace believes that this is an important milestone in their journey of offering World Class, Made In India Agri Drones."

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has 60 percent stake in Paras Aerospace.

The stock closed 4 percent higher today on BSE with all gains made in last half hour of trade.