RattanIndia Enterprises arm Neosky receives drone pilot training licence from DGCA

Diversified firm RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Neosky India Ltd, has received a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The state-of-the-art training centre in Bengaluru is the first RPTO to be launched by Neosky, RattanIndia Enterprises said in an exchange filing.

The Bengaluru training centre is equipped with advanced flight simulators, provides hands-on drone flying classes, is supported by trained and certified instructors, and led by an experienced leader from the armed forces.

The curriculum covers regulatory guidelines, basics of aerodynamics, safety aspects, meteorology, basics of UAVs, drone assembly & maintenance, and emergency procedures, to help you master the flight manoeuvres, it said.

The company will offer both standardised and customised courses. Tailor-made courses will be run for specific industries to ensure that we produce industry-specific specialists, like agriculture, mapping, veterans and more. Neosky will also offer financing for the drone pilot training course to bring it within reach of everyone.

All the participants who successfully complete the course will also get a drone pilot certification from DGCA which gives them license to operate drones for a period of 10 years for the drone category in which they are certified. Anyone who is 18 years or above, passed 10th standard and has a valid Indian passport can apply for this course, it said.

Last year, RattanIndia Enterprises acquired a 60 percent stake in drone company Throttle Aerospace Systems Pvt Ltd (TAS). However, the company did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Founded in 2016, led by Nagendran Kandasamy, an ex-Boeing and aeronautical industry veteran, TAS has been approved by the DGCA and the ministry of defence (MoD) to manufacture civil and military-grade drones.

The acquisition will enable NeoSky to provide 360-degree drone solutions to customers such as drones as a product (DAAP — drone hardware), drone as a service (DaaS), and software as a service (SaaS — drone software), the company said.

