RattanIndia Enterprises arm Neosky receives drone pilot training licence from DGCA

RattanIndia Enterprises arm Neosky receives drone pilot training licence from DGCA

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 23, 2023 4:06:58 PM IST (Published)

Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 38.91 — down by Rs 1.25, or 3.32 percent — on the BSE.

Diversified firm RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Neosky India Ltd, has received a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The state-of-the-art training centre in Bengaluru is the first RPTO to be launched by Neosky, RattanIndia Enterprises said in an exchange filing.
The Bengaluru training centre is equipped with advanced flight simulators, provides hands-on drone flying classes, is supported by trained and certified instructors, and led by an experienced leader from the armed forces.
