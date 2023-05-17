Devyani International Q4: Margins slide 320 bps, Net profits plummets 20%

Devyani International declared its fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday, wherein revenues jump 28 percent to Rs 755 crore versus Rs 591 crore in the same quarter of last year. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 11 percent to Rs 155 crore. The operating profit margin at 20.4 percent is lower than 23.6 percent in same quarter of last year, while net profits are lower by 20 percent to Rs 61 crore.

From the core brands, KFC generated revenues of Rs 444 crore, Rs 170 crore from Pizza Hut and Rs 33 crore from Costa Coffee. KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee revenues grew 26 percent, 16 percent and 16 percent year on year respectively.

The stock plummets 5 percent on the exchanges post its fourth quarter result declaration on May 17.