Democratising fashion: Reliance Retail launches first Centro store in Delhi

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Reliance Centro, the 75,000-square feet fashion and lifestyle department store, promises all the latest looks at amazing prices with its range of over 300 brands and more than 20000 style options for the entire family.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail Ltd on Tuesday, September 27, said it has launched its fashion and lifestyle departmen store format, Reliance Centro, in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

The 75,000 square feet store, which is one of its kind store in this region, is a complete department store with a range of over 300 brands and more than 20,000 style options for the entire family.

This new shopping destination promises the latest fashion at amazing prices. It has special inaugural offers for its customers — Rs 1,500 off on shopping worth Rs 3,999; and Rs 2,000 off on shopping worth Rs 4,999 and above.

The store is aimed at democratising fashion in India, by strengthening its reach and connect with consumers in India — from categories like apparel, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear to luggage and accessories with over 300 Indian and International brands, the company said.

Reliance Centro’s core offerings are curated to make it the one-stop fashion destination for all fashion-conscious mid-premium segment customers. For the fashionistas of New Delhi, Reliance Centro is sure to appeal to their evolving tastes and meet the need for high-definition fashion, through all seasons and for all ages, the company said.

The store at Vasant Kunj embraces modern looks and ambience, featuring an exciting range of good quality and stylish merchandise that is relevant to today’s consumers.

With a wide variety of brands and style options available across key lifestyle categories, the store is designed to cater to every occasion from parties to festivals to weddings, the company said.

Shoppers in Delhi can now look forward to a unique shopping experience for trendy fashion with a wide range of products catering to women, men, and kids, it added.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.