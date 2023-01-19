Delta Corp plans IPO of India's leading poker site, expand capacity next financial year

Gaming and hospitality company Delta Corp. Ltd. is planning an IPO of its poker unit Adda52, which is India's leading poker website. All formalities for the same have also be completed.

However, the company did not shed more clarity on the timeline for the same. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Group CFO Hardik Dhebar said that the timeline will depend on the overall market situation as currently, the market is facing a lot of volatility and uncertainty.

"We'll wait for the right times and the other headwinds, like all these things to get clarified, and at an opportune time, we will assess the market and launch the issue for sure," he said.

Delta Corp had acquired Gaussian Network, the owner of Adda52 in 2017 for a total consideration of Rs 223.9 crore.

For the December quarter, Delta Corp reported a 20.5 percent growth in its net profit from the same period last year, while topline saw a growth of 10 percent. Operationally though, the quarter turned out to be weak, with operating profit declining 4.5 percent year-on-year while margin contracting by 600 basis points.

However, Dhebar said that comparing the base would not be the right way to look at the numbers as last December was the time when the company had just started to resume operations post the second Covid-19 wave.

Dhebar also expressed confidence of growth returning as the company banks on new capacity that it plans on adding in the next financial year. "With all the capacity addition, when we add capacity, a new product is brought into the market, we've always seen that there is disruption and then we see growth happened," he said.

Delta Corp's Group CFO also opined that the company is in favour of regulations and that they would bring more clarity to the organised sector. "The self-regulatory body, an organization called the All India Gaming Federation, is putting out best practices and rules and regulations that good operating companies should be following. We are all abiding by it and it's only going to further better and strengthen and it is going to be a level playing field for everybody," he said.

Other Key Takeaways:

Online gaming has been historically profitable for the company

Poker is profitable while other businesses are lower due to marketing spends

Will continue to invest on marketing & sales in the online gaming business

Will take a few quarters before online gaming business becomes profitable

Shares of Delta Corp are down for he third straight day, trading 1.3 percent lower at Rs 200.65.

