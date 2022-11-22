Homebusiness newscompanies news

The big buyers and sellers in Delhivery shares

The big buyers and sellers in Delhivery shares

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

At the end of the July-September period, CA Swift Investments, a special-purpose vehicle owned and controlled by Carlyle Group, had held a 5.07 percent stake in Delhivery.

Recommended Articles

View All

View | 2023 will be the year of GST – the climate action one

IST4 Min(s) Read

Where have all the women gone from Elon Musk's Twitter? 'Before & after' office photos shock internet

IST3 Min(s) Read

As Twitter roils under Elon Musk, India’s Koo quietly plans a coup

IST5 Min(s) Read

EPFO data suggests growth in formalisation of workforce, but there are riders

IST3 Min(s) Read


Delhivery shares slipped on Tuesday, a day after US-based private equity firm Carlyle sold a 2.5 percent stake in the Gurugram-based logistics service provider in a bulk deal. According to preliminary data from NSE, CA Swift Investments — a special-purpose vehicle owned and controlled by Carlyle Group — sold a total of 1.8 crore shares in Delhivery at Rs 330.02 apiece.
The Delhivery stock declined by as much as Rs 7.3 or 2.1 percent to Rs 338 apiece on BSE. 
On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) —  an investment management company part of the Morgan Stanley group — purchased 48.5 lakh Delhivery shares at Rs 330 apiece.
According to shareholding data, at the end of the July-September period, CA Swift Investments had held a 5.07 percent stake in Delhivery.
Catch the latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

india stock marketniftysensex