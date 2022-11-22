The big buyers and sellers in Delhivery shares

At the end of the July-September period, CA Swift Investments, a special-purpose vehicle owned and controlled by Carlyle Group, had held a 5.07 percent stake in Delhivery.
Delhivery shares slipped on Tuesday, a day after US-based private equity firm Carlyle sold a 2.5 percent stake in the Gurugram-based logistics service provider in a bulk deal. According to preliminary data from NSE, CA Swift Investments — a special-purpose vehicle owned and controlled by Carlyle Group — sold a total of 1.8 crore shares in Delhivery at Rs 330.02 apiece.
The Delhivery stock declined by as much as Rs 7.3 or 2.1 percent to Rs 338 apiece on BSE.
On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) — an investment management company part of the Morgan Stanley group — purchased 48.5 lakh Delhivery shares at Rs 330 apiece.
According to shareholding data, at the end of the July-September period, CA Swift Investments had held a 5.07 percent stake in Delhivery.
