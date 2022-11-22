The big buyers and sellers in Delhivery shares

At the end of the July-September period, CA Swift Investments, a special-purpose vehicle owned and controlled by Carlyle Group, had held a 5.07 percent stake in Delhivery.

Delhivery shares slipped on Tuesday, a day after US-based private equity firm Carlyle sold a 2.5 percent stake in the Gurugram-based logistics service provider in a bulk deal. According to preliminary data from NSE, CA Swift Investments — a special-purpose vehicle owned and controlled by Carlyle Group — sold a total of 1.8 crore shares in Delhivery at Rs 330.02 apiece .

The Delhivery stock declined by as much as Rs 7.3 or 2.1 percent to Rs 338 apiece on BSE.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) — an investment management company part of the Morgan Stanley group — purchased 48.5 lakh Delhivery shares at Rs 330 apiece.

According to shareholding data, at the end of the July-September period, CA Swift Investments had held a 5.07 percent stake in Delhivery.