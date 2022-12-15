Homebusiness newscompanies news

Delhivery goes live on ONDC, to launch intercity express parcel delivery

Delhivery goes live on ONDC, to launch intercity express parcel delivery

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 9:26:25 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Delhivery are currently trading below their IPO price.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Delhivery

Previous Article

Bharti Airtel to power Mahindra and Mahindra's 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit with Tech Mahindra

Next Article

Kalpataru Power and units' T&D business win orders worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore