Homebusiness Newscompanies News

Delhivery goes live on ONDC, to launch intercity express parcel delivery

Delhivery goes live on ONDC, to launch intercity express parcel delivery

Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 9:26:25 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Delhivery are currently trading below their IPO price.

Delhivery, the country’s largest fully-integrated logistics provider, announced that it has gone live on the ONDC (Open Network For Digital Commerce) platform.


With the launch of its services, sellers will be able to use the full suite of Delhivery services like a full suite of express parcel movement to over 18,000 pin codes across the country.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an open-source network that allows local sellers and buyers to have an open-source platform for e-commerce. Developed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, ONDC works across segments, such as mobility, grocery, food order, and delivery, hotel booking, and travel.

Last month brokerage firm Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Delhivery to an ‘Overweight’rating from their earlier rating of Equalweight. The brokerage cut the price target on the stock to Rs 450 from Rs 520 earlier, which was below Delhivery's IPO price of Rs 487.

Shares of the logistics major hit their all-time low at Rs 340.30 on November 21 as the six-month lock-in period for the pre-IPO investors expired.  Delhivery made its market debut after an IPO in May. The company had set its price band between Rs 462-87 per equity share and had listed for Rs 495.2.

Delhivery shares ended 0.4 percent lower at Rs 364.50.

Also Read: Major exits and stake sales make 2022 a year of mega block deals
