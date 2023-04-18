Pernod, the maker of Chivas Regal, has denied any wrongdoing and declined to comment on the investigation.

New Delhi authorities have rejected French giant Pernod Ricard's application to renew its liquor sale license, citing ongoing investigations into the company. The decision was reached after reviewing Pernod's application and "considerable documents" received from investigating agencies in India, according to city authorities.

The order cited several allegations, including that Pernod made illegal profits by giving false price information and financially supported retailers in exchange for stocking more of its brands and violating rules.

"Pernod Ricard India Private Limited and its employees had active involvement in the said criminal conspiracy," the 12-page order said

Pernod, the maker of Chivas Regal, has denied any wrongdoing and declined to comment on the investigation.

In March, the company told a Delhi Court that its brand had not been available in the city for six months due to a delay in the license, causing "massive losses." A judge had given the city two weeks to decide on the matter.

India is a key market for Pernod , where it has a 17 percent share and competes with British multinational alcoholic beverage company, Diageo.

While the market share for New Delhi alone is not available, Reuters industry sources say that as an urban tourist hub, the city serves as a showcase market for premium brands, making it critical for any liquor company.

The French company is facing other regulatory challenges in India, including fighting a $250 million tax demand for allegedly undervaluing imports.

Pernod has been operating in India for over 20 years, where licenses to operate are granted individually by states, in this case, the national capital territory, and must be renewed annually.

