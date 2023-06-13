Delhi Metro to extend Pink Line to create India’s first ring Metro

Delhi Metro is expected to open it by June 2024. Passengers from Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Bahadurgarh will also find it easier to travel within NCR once the project is completed.

Commuting across Delhi-NCR is going to become smoother, thanks to Delhi Metro’s plan to extend its Pink Line. Once the 12.55 km extension is complete, the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor will go on to complete India's first ring Metro.

The corridor is part of Delhi Metro’s phase IV and will essentially provide seamless connectivity between the north, south, east, and west areas of Delhi. Passengers from Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Bahadurgarh will also find it easier to travel within NCR.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s extension of the Pink Line, which originates from Shivpur, will make it one of the longest stretches in its network at 71.15 km.

Once the construction of this line is completed, the Pink Line will be known as the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor. The corridor, which is under construction, spans 12.55 km and will boast of a triple-decker metro system.

The Ring Road line will feature 11 interchange stations. Besides, eight new stations will be introduced to the Ring Road Metro. So, the total stations on the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor will increase to 47.

The additional stations are Burari, Jagatpur Village, Jharoda, Soorghat, Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, and Yamuna Vihar Station.

DMRC had initially aimed to complete this corridor by August 2023. Although the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor has been delayed from the initial timeline, Delhi Metro is expected to open it by June 2024.

According to a Mint report, the project has been delayed due to the lack of permission to cut approximately 2,500 trees. The cost of the project has ballooned by 15 percent due to the delay.

Delhi Metro will join an exclusive global club of metro systems exceeding 400 km in length after the completion of the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor.

This unique club currently includes renowned networks such as those in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Moscow, and London.