Delhi Metro to extend Pink Line to create India’s first ring Metro
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 7:31:36 PM IST (Updated)

Delhi Metro is expected to open it by June 2024. Passengers from Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Bahadurgarh will also find it easier to travel within NCR once the project is completed.

Commuting across Delhi-NCR is going to become smoother, thanks to Delhi Metro’s plan to extend its Pink Line. Once the 12.55 km extension is complete, the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor will go on to complete India's first ring Metro.

The corridor is part of Delhi Metro’s phase IV and will essentially provide seamless connectivity between the north, south, east, and west areas of Delhi. Passengers from Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Bahadurgarh will also find it easier to travel within NCR.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s extension of the Pink Line, which originates from Shivpur, will make it one of the longest stretches in its network at 71.15 km.
