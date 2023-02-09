homebusiness Newscompanies NewsFire breaks out at HDFC Bank in Delhi's Greater Kailash

Fire breaks out at HDFC Bank in Delhi's Greater Kailash

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 9, 2023 9:41:40 AM IST (Updated)

A fire broke out at the basement (server room) and ground floor of the HDFC Bank located in M-29, M Block, GK Part-2 area in Delhi.

A fire broke out at the basement (server room) and ground floor of the HDFC Bank located in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi on Thursday morning. The incident took place in M-29, M Block, GK Part-2 area.

The fire department got information about the incident at 6:05, officials were quoted by news agency ANI as saying. Nine fire engines rushed to the spot as soon as the information was received.
The fire was brought under control at around 7.15 am, officials added.
No casualty was reported.
The fire had no major impact on the shares of the company in the opening trade on Thursday. The stock was trading 0.1 percent higher at the last count.
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 9:34 AM IST
Tags

DelhiFireHDFC