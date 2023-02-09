Fire breaks out at HDFC Bank in Delhi's Greater Kailash

A fire broke out at the basement (server room) and ground floor of the HDFC Bank located in M-29, M Block, GK Part-2 area in Delhi.

The fire department got information about the incident at 6:05, officials were quoted by news agency ANI as saying. Nine fire engines rushed to the spot as soon as the information was received.

The fire was brought under control at around 7.15 am, officials added.

No casualty was reported.

The fire had no major impact on the shares of the company in the opening trade on Thursday. The stock was trading 0.1 percent higher at the last count.