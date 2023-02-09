Fire breaks out at HDFC Bank in Delhi's Greater Kailash

A fire broke out at the basement (server room) and ground floor of the HDFC Bank located in M-29, M Block, GK Part-2 area in Delhi.
A fire broke out at the basement (server room) and ground floor of the HDFC Bank located in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi on Thursday morning. The incident took place in M-29, M Block, GK Part-2 area.
Recommended ArticlesView All
TaxTalks | The maturing GST regime
Feb 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Pakistan Economic Crisis | What happens if the country defaults on its debt
Feb 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
View | Democratising digital markets, the ONDC way
Feb 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Worldview | State of the Union Address — Biden knows how to aim the sling
Feb 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
The fire department got information about the incident at 6:05, officials were quoted by news agency ANI as saying. Nine fire engines rushed to the spot as soon as the information was received.
The fire was brought under control at around 7.15 am, officials added.
No casualty was reported.
The fire had no major impact on the shares of the company in the opening trade on Thursday. The stock was trading 0.1 percent higher at the last count.
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 9:34 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!