Delhi HC dismisses petition filed by Future seeking termination of arbitration proceedings in Singapore

Singapore tribunal had on December 30, 2021, refused to consider the Future Group's request for terminating the arbitration proceedings before the commencement of the final hearing this week.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed two petitions filed by Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL) and Future Retail Ltd (FRL) seeking to quash the arbitration proceedings initiated by Amazon at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

Amazon and Future have been locked in a bitter legal tussle after the US e-commerce giant dragged Future Group to arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre in October 2020, arguing that FRL had violated their contract by entering into the deal for the sale of its assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail on a slump sale basis for Rs 24,500 crore.

In August 2020, the Future Group had announced a Rs 24,713-crore deal for the sale of the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing segment to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. However, its e-commerce major Amazon is contesting the deal through its 49 per cent stake in FCPL, which is a shareholder in Future Retail.

In this deal, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), in an unprecedented move, revisited its over-two-year-old approval granted to Amazon to acquire a stake in Future Coupons, through which the global e-commerce major is claiming rights over Future Retail. On December 17, the CCI had suspended its approval for Amazon's deal to acquire a stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd and also imposed a Rs 202-crore penalty on the e-commerce major for certain contraventions.

In October 2020, an interim award was passed by the EA (Emergency Arbitrator) in favour of Amazon that barred FRL from taking any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party. This was also upheld by SIAC last month and said FRL is a party to the ongoing arbitration between Amazon and Future group in the dispute over the sale of its assets to Reliance Retail.

Currently, the matter is in dispute before the Supreme Court and the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). Reliance Retail Ventures had for the second time extended the timeline for completing its Rs 24,713-crore deal with Future group to March 31, 2022, as it still awaits regulatory and judicial clearances.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.