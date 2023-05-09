Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea against Reliance for siphoning gas in Bay of Bengal

Delhi High Court upheld the ruling of an arbitration panel favouring Reliance Industries and its foreign partners in a dispute over gas migration from fields operated by state-owned ONGC.

In a big setback to the Centre, Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld the ruling of an arbitration panel favouring Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) and its foreign partners in a dispute over gas migration from fields operated by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC).

The centre had accused consortium including RIL, UK-based BP Plc and Niko Resources of Canada of committing an "insidious fraud" by syphoning gas from deposits beyond its right to exploit. The centre said in the court that the consortium produced about 338.332 million British thermal units of gas that migrated from adjoining ONGC blocks into RIL’s KG-D6 block.