English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsDelhi HC dismisses Centre's plea against Reliance for siphoning gas in Bay of Bengal

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea against Reliance for siphoning gas in Bay of Bengal

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea against Reliance for siphoning gas in Bay of Bengal
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ashmit Kumar  May 9, 2023 6:44:43 PM IST (Updated)

Delhi High Court upheld the ruling of an arbitration panel favouring Reliance Industries and its foreign partners in a dispute over gas migration from fields operated by state-owned ONGC.

In a big setback to the Centre, Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld the ruling of an arbitration panel favouring Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) and its foreign partners in a dispute over gas migration from fields operated by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC).

Live Tv

Loading...

The centre had accused consortium including RIL, UK-based BP Plc and Niko Resources of Canada of committing an "insidious fraud" by syphoning gas from deposits beyond its right to exploit. The centre said in the court that the consortium produced about 338.332 million British thermal units of gas that migrated from adjoining ONGC blocks into RIL’s KG-D6 block.
RIL and ONGC’s blocks are adjacent to each other in the Bay of Bengal.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X