Delhi HC asks L’Oreal to pay Rs 186.39 crore of GST profiteered amount

The DGAP investigation found L'Oreal India Pvt Ltd not passing the benefits of the GST rate cut from 28 percent to 18 percent with effect from November 15, 2017, on products such as face wash, shampoo, hair colour, conditioner, makeup products etc.

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked L’Oreal India Private Limited to pay Rs 186.39 crore of Goods and Service Tax profiteered amount.

The court has asked L’oreal to pay the amount in six equal installments.

L’oreal to submit the profiteered amount to Consumer Welfare Fund.

The Directorate General of Anti-profiteering (DGAP) investigation had found L'Oreal India Pvt Ltd not passing the benefits of the GST rate cut from 28 percent to 18 percent with effect from November 15, 2017, on products such as face wash, shampoo, hair colour, conditioner, makeup products etc.

The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) found Loreal guilty of profiteering Rs 186.39 crore by not passing GST rate cut benefits. The DGAP investigation was for the period between November 15, 2017, to December 31, 2018.