Cab operators, food delivery firms may soon have to follow these guidelines in Delhi

The Delhi government has floated a draft of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme that defines the regulatory framework for cab aggregators, e-commerce companies and food delivery companies operating in the national capital territory (NCT).

The government has invited suggestions from the public before the scheme is finally notified under the law.

The scheme comprises rules and guidelines for three types of firms to run their businesses in the NCT. The scheme will be applicable to the firms that have at least 25 vehicles in their fleet.

Here are the proposals in the draft of the policy for cab aggregators:

1. The policy proposes to mandate 100 percent transition to an all-electric fleet for cab companies, food delivery firms and e-commerce entities by April 1, 2030. It also outlines a timeline for the transition.

The draft also proposes a fine of Rs 50,000 per vehicle if a company fails to make the transition.

2. Cab aggregators who increase their fare (surge charge) during peak demand or festivals will not be allowed to charge double the base fare. They will only be allowed to increase the fares less than twice the amount of the base fare.

3. Aggregators who provide on-demand service for passenger transportation will need to ensure appropriate functioning of the GPS installed in the vehicle and provide efficient resolution for any issues that may develop in its functioning.

4. Aggregators will need to take appropriate action against the driver partners who have 15 percent or more grievances for the rides undertaken by them in a period of one month. Also, all the data shall be stored/collected by the aggregator quarterly from the date of service provided.

5. For cab drivers with a rating of less than 3.5 over a period of one year, the aggregator will need to undertake remedial trainings and corrective measures to rectify the issues.

6. All aggregators operating more than 25 vehicles in their fleet would need a licence for plying in the NCT.

7. The scheme also proposes aggregators to establish a call centre in Delhi that gives information in Hindi and English.

8. Also, aggregators involved in passenger transport will need to establish a 24x7 operational Operating Centre or Command & Control Centre (CCC) or Information Centre in the national capital.

9. Further, the Operating Centre/CCC should have access to all data and provide the same through a portal access of the aggregator to the transport department. This is with regards to grievances/complaints lodged by the rider(s)/consumer(s) and the action taken to remedy the same.

10. As per the scheme, aggregators who fail to apply for the licence and fail to declare the onboard vehicles and drivers operating in the NCT within 3 months from the date of notification, will be fined Rs 25,000. Also, a fine of Rs 15,000 will be imposed for not providing the information about the vehicles operated by aggregator in Delhi.

11. The scheme also empowers the transport department to cancel or suspend the licence of cab aggregator if they are found violating these laws or indulged in any unlawful activities. The transport department will also have access to data through the web-based portal of the Operating Centre/CCC.