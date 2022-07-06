Cab operators, food delivery firms may soon have to follow these guidelines in Delhi

The Delhi government has floated a draft of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme that defines the regulatory framework for cab aggregators, e-commerce companies and food delivery companies operating in the national capital territory (NCT).
The government has invited suggestions from the public before the scheme is finally notified under the law.
The scheme comprises rules and guidelines for three types of firms to run their businesses in the NCT. The scheme will be applicable to the firms that have at least 25 vehicles in their fleet.
Here are the proposals in the draft of the policy for cab aggregators: