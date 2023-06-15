Why this defence stock is an attractive investment opportunity

Bharat Dynamic's export orderbook of Rs 2,600 crore comprises more than 10 percent of its total orderbook, which is the highest among PSUs. The strong orderbook provides the company ample opportunity to diversify its earnings base.

Domestic order inflows in the defence sector are set to grow multifold over at least next two years. The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), which is a prerequisite to awarding stood approved at Rs 2.6 lakh crore in FY23, representing 74 percent of the cumulative AoN over FY18-22.

Bharat Dynamics is one amongst the many beneficiaries of the defence indigenization theme playing out in the country. While the company's revenue growth is expected a few years further, its order wins have been strong. The company's orders pertaining to several defence programmes are expected post FY25 in association with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The orderbook at May 2023-end is at Rs 20,400 crore, implying a healthy bill to book ratio. The order inflow in initial two months of the ongoing financial year 2023-24 was Rs 520 crore. Bharat Dynamics expects QRSAM, HELINA ATGM and NAG ATGM orders in FY26 and Akash NG, VLRSAM and MPATGM orders in FY27 in association with DRDO.

Furthermore, this defence products manufacturer is company is actively engaged with IAF to finalise the contract for procurement of an indigenously-developed smart anti-airfield weapon (SAAW). For this, the DRDO has conducted tests for two different configurations of the SAAW and Bharat Dynamics expects the order in FY27. With foreign collaborations, the company is expecting orders pertaining to LBRM, Spike ER2 and 70MM LGR.