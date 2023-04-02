Defence PSU Bharat Electronics achieved a record turnover of Rs. 17,300 Crore

BEL's Order Book as on April 1, 2023, is around Rs. 60,500 Cr. In the financial year 2022-23, BEL secured significant orders of around Rs.20,200 Cr (excluding taxes).
Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) in a press release said it has achieved a turnover of about Rs. 17,300 Cr during the financial year 2022-23, , against the previous year’s turnover of Rs. 15,044 Cr registering a growth of 15 percent.
BEL's Order Book as on April 1, 2023, is around Rs. 60,500 Cr. In the financial year 2022-23, BEL secured significant orders of around Rs.20,200 Cr (excluding taxes). Some of the major orders acquired during the year were Himashakti, Medium Power Radar (Arudhra), Air Defence Control & Reporting System (Akashteer), Lynx U2 systems, EW Suite for MLH Upgrade, DR118 for Su-30, Weapon Locating Radar (WLR), SARANG ESM etc.
Some of the major projects executed during FY 2022-23 were Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) systems, Akash Missile Systems, SATCOM Network, Command & Control Systems, various Radars, Electronic Warfare Systems, Communication equipment, Coastal Surveillance System, Electro-optic Systems, Fire Control Systems, Home Land
Security Systems, Smart City projects etc.
BEL achieved Export sales of around US$ 46.5 Million during FY 2022-23 against the previous year’s export of US$ 33.3 Million registering a growth of 40%. Major products exported include Transmit & Receive (TR) Modules, Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Control Cards, Link-II Systems, Compact Multi-Purpose Advanced Stabilisation System (CoMPASS), Low Band Receivers (LBREC), Medical Electronics etc. BEL has acquired Export Orders worth US$ 75.66 Million during the year 2022-23.
Shri. Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL, said: “BEL has been contributing to the Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the field of Defence and allied fields in a big way. BEL continues to focus on Research & Development through in-house efforts and collaboration with DRDO, Academia & other Industry partners. Make in India initiatives, Indigenisation, Outsourcing to Indian private industry, procurement from MSMEs & GeM procurement continue to top our priority list. BEL will continue to explore new growth opportunities through export initiatives, diversification, capability enhancement, competitiveness and modernisation.”
The company's shares closed 6 percent higher on Friday on an announcement of receipt of $52 million exports order in March. This includes Communication Equipment, Electronic Assemblies, Micro Modules and Mechanical parts for various customers from France, Israel, USA etc.
The company is a large beneficiary of the defence indigenization theme playin gout in India today. Multiple defence stocks surged in trading on Friday after the Union defence ministry signed contracts with Indian shipyards for the acquisition of 11 next-generation offshore patrol vessels and six next generation missile vessels at an overall cost of Rs 19,600 crore.
Also read: HAL and Other Defence Stocks Cheer Over Defence Acquisition Council's Approval of Rs 70,500 cr Proposals
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!