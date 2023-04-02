Defence PSU Bharat Electronics achieved a record turnover of Rs. 17,300 Crore

BEL's Order Book as on April 1, 2023, is around Rs. 60,500 Cr. In the financial year 2022-23, BEL secured significant orders of around Rs.20,200 Cr (excluding taxes).

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) in a press release said it has achieved a turnover of about Rs. 17,300 Cr during the financial year 2022-23, , against the previous year’s turnover of Rs. 15,044 Cr registering a growth of 15 percent.

BEL's Order Book as on April 1, 2023, is around Rs. 60,500 Cr. In the financial year 2022-23, BEL secured significant orders of around Rs.20,200 Cr (excluding taxes). Some of the major orders acquired during the year were Himashakti, Medium Power Radar (Arudhra), Air Defence Control & Reporting System (Akashteer), Lynx U2 systems, EW Suite for MLH Upgrade, DR118 for Su-30, Weapon Locating Radar (WLR), SARANG ESM etc.

Some of the major projects executed during FY 2022-23 were Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) systems, Akash Missile Systems, SATCOM Network, Command & Control Systems, various Radars, Electronic Warfare Systems, Communication equipment, Coastal Surveillance System, Electro-optic Systems, Fire Control Systems, Home Land

Security Systems, Smart City projects etc.

BEL achieved Export sales of around US$ 46.5 Million during FY 2022-23 against the previous year’s export of US$ 33.3 Million registering a growth of 40%. Major products exported include Transmit & Receive (TR) Modules, Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Control Cards, Link-II Systems, Compact Multi-Purpose Advanced Stabilisation System (CoMPASS), Low Band Receivers (LBREC), Medical Electronics etc. BEL has acquired Export Orders worth US$ 75.66 Million during the year 2022-23.

Shri. Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL, said: “BEL has been contributing to the Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the field of Defence and allied fields in a big way. BEL continues to focus on Research & Development through in-house efforts and collaboration with DRDO, Academia & other Industry partners. Make in India initiatives, Indigenisation, Outsourcing to Indian private industry, procurement from MSMEs & GeM procurement continue to top our priority list. BEL will continue to explore new growth opportunities through export initiatives, diversification, capability enhancement, competitiveness and modernisation.”

The company's shares closed 6 percent higher on Friday on an announcement of receipt of $52 million exports order in March. This includes Communication Equipment, Electronic Assemblies, Micro Modules and Mechanical parts for various customers from France, Israel, USA etc.