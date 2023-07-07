CNBC TV18
Defence Ministry to procure 2 upgraded Dornier aircraft from HAL for Rs 459 crore

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 7, 2023 5:41:26 PM IST (Published)

The Dornier aircraft are being indigenously manufactured at HAL (Transport Aircraft Division), Kanpur, in a big push for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat. 'Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd ended at Rs 3,758.95, up by Rs 27.55, or 0.74 percent on the BSE.

The Indian government on Friday, July 7, said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) have signed a contract for the procurement of two Dornier aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for Rs 458.87 crore.

The contract includes an associated engineering support package and the aircraft will be procured under the Buy Indian Category.


The aircraft will be fitted with a number of advanced equipment, namely a glass cockpit, maritime patrol radar, electro-optic infra-red device, mission management system, among others. The addition will further bolster the aerial surveillance capability of maritime areas of responsibilities of the ICG.

