Deepinder Goyal quits Urban Company board as Zomato-owned Blinkit eyes home services

Zomato's CEO and Co-Founder Deepinder Goyal has resigned from the Urban Company board as the Zomato-owned Blinkit looks at entering the home services category, as per media reports.

This would put Blinkit and Zomato in direct competition with Urban Company, which is backed by Tiger Global. Goyal was appointed director on the board of Urban Company in March last year.

Reports state that Blinkit is already offering home chef services via ChefKart, a Gurugram-based company. However, it hasn't been decided how it would enter the home services segment. Reports stated that there is no clarity regarding the same and it could also be advertising on Blinkit's platform. Reports also stated that Blinkit has set up a fresh team of existing employees and also hired employees to launch the segment.

Zomato Ltd last month reported a net loss of Rs 346.6 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 63.2 crore.

Total income stood at Rs 1,948.2 crore during the period under review, up 75.2 percent against Rs 1,112 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA loss declined to Rs 366.2 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over from Rs 488.8 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

The company said there was a slowdown in food delivery post-Diwali, but added that it is seeing green shoots of demand coming back in recent weeks. "This trend has been seen across the country but more so in the top 8 cities," Akshant Goyal, Chief Financial Officer of Zomato, said referring to the slowdown.