Deepak Nitrite shares recover from day's low despite 12.5% profit drop in March quarter

Operating margins at 17.7 percent were also better than the estimate of 16.5 percent but lower than 21.9 percent in the March quarter of financial year 2022.
Deepak Nitrite reported a 12.5 percent drop in its net profit for the March quarter, compared to the same period last year. However, the figure of Rs 234 crore was higher than the Motilal Oswal estimate of Rs 221 crore.
Revenue for the quarter increased by 4.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,961 crore. However, the figure was marginally lower than the Motilal Oswal estimate of Rs 2,020 crore.
Its operational profit or earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 15.2 percent Year-on-Year to Rs 348 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 410 crore a year ago, but was higher than the estimate of Rs 333 crore.
Operating margins at 17.7 percent were also better than the estimate of 16.5 percent but lower than 21.9 percent in the March quarter of financial year 2022. Adjusting for the government income, margin would be at 17 percent.
The board of the company also approved a dividend of Rs 7.5 for the financial year 2023.
Shares of Deepak Nitrite have recovered from the day's low and are currently trading 0.8 percent to Rs 1,942 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance
May 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too
May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: ManipalCigna's Sapna Desai writes why health insurance is the best gift for your mother
May 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read