Deepak Nitrite shares recover from day's low despite 12.5% profit drop in March quarter

Deepak Nitrite shares recover from day's low despite 12.5% profit drop in March quarter
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023

Shares of chemical intermediates manufacturer Deepak Nitrite fell over 3 percent on Friday after the company reported a double-digit drop in its net profit for the March quarter.

Deepak Nitrite reported a 12.5 percent drop in its net profit for the March quarter, compared to the same period last year. However, the figure of Rs 234 crore was higher than the Motilal Oswal estimate of Rs 221 crore.


Revenue for the quarter increased by 4.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,961 crore. However, the figure was marginally lower than the Motilal Oswal estimate of Rs 2,020 crore.

The topline also includes government incentives of Rs 17 crore.

Its operational profit or earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 15.2 percent Year-on-Year to Rs 348 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 410 crore a year ago, but was higher than the estimate of Rs 333 crore.

Operating margins at 17.7 percent were also better than the estimate of 16.5 percent but lower than 21.9 percent in the March quarter of financial year 2022. Adjusting for the government income, margin would be at 17 percent.

Margin for the advanced intermediates segment declined to 17.1 percent from 26.8 percent in the year-ago period. Margin of Phenolics segment also fell to 15.1 percent from 15.7 percent last year.

The board of the company also approved a dividend of Rs 7.5 for the financial year 2023.

Brokerage firm Yes Securities said that volatility in raw material and energy costs during the year, along with the fire accident at Nandesari plant impacted the company's earnings during the year.

Shares of Deepak Nitrite have recovered from the day's low and are currently trading 0.8 percent to Rs 1,942 crore.

